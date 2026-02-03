BMPO Transportation Project Amendment – Public Comment Period

The Bend Metropolitan Transportation Planning Organization (BMPO) Policy Board will consider approval of one amendment to the 2024-2027 Metropolitan Transportation Improvement Program (MTIP) at their regularly scheduled meeting on February 20, at 12pm.

A 21-day public comment period for the amendment is open through February 19, 2026. Public comments can be submitted via email to kkennedy@bendoregon.gov or during Public Comment at the hybrid (in person and online) BMPO Policy Board meeting. Meeting information will be posted on the BMPO Policy Board webpage one week prior to the meeting date.

Below is a summary of the proposed amendment.

Project Name: US97 Culvert Corridor Phase 2

Project Number: 23071

23071 Project Description: Design repairs and replacements for poor and critical culverts on priority routes to avoid unsafe driving conditions and delays caused when culverts fail.

Current Project Total: $468,430

$468,430 New Project Total: $468,430

Description of Changes: Advance the Preliminary Engineering phase from 2027 to deliver in federal fiscal year 2026.

