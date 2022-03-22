BNSF Railway Foundation Grants $2,500 to Family Access Network

The Family Access Network (FAN) received a $2,500 grant from BNSF Railway Foundation in support of FAN advocate services to disadvantaged children and their family members across Central Oregon. Having expanded in 2020, FAN now covers nearly every school site in Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties, providing crucial basic-needs services to disadvantaged children and their family members.

“We are grateful to BNSF Railway Foundation for recognizing the growing needs of FAN’s clients as they recover from the pandemic,” says Julie N. Lyche, FAN executive director. “This grant will help our advocates connect low-income children to the resources they need to thrive.”

The mission of the BNSF Railway Foundation is to support and help improve quality of life for thousands of communities across the 28 states where BNSF operates, primarily across the Midwest, Southwest and Northwest regions of the U.S. As one of the largest freight railroads in North America, BNSF Railway is focused on making a difference in the communities where their employees live, work and volunteer. The BNSF Railway Foundation’s charitable giving has expanded in proportion to the growth of the corporation, and they invest in a wide range of causes from supporting first responders to funding scholarships for youth.

