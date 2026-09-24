Board Calls Special Meeting for September 25

(Photo courtesy Central Oregon Community College)

Central Oregon Community College’s board of directors will hold a special meeting at 11am on Friday, September 25, remotely via Zoom. The meeting will be viewable live on COCC’s YouTube page.

The agenda includes a look at the college’s facilities master plan, an update on a federal lawsuit naming Oregon and other states that pertains to financial aid in higher education, and an executive session on labor negotiations, ORS 192.660 (2)(d).

All upcoming board meeting packets and committee meeting announcements are posted to cocc.edu/about/board-of- directors.