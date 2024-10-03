Board of Commissioners Vote 2-1 to Adopt Revised 2040 Comprehensive Plan

Following two and a half years of extensive community outreach and plan development, the Board of County Commissioners on Wednesday voted 2-1 to adopt a revised version of the Deschutes County 2040 Comprehensive Plan. Commissioner Patti Adair and Commissioner Tony DeBone voted “Yes” to approve the revised plan, Commissioner Phil Chang voted “No.”

The 2040 Comprehensive Plan is a blueprint for the County’s future. It provides the goals and policies that will help guide the day-to-day decisions of elected officials and staff over the next 20 years.

With adoption of the plan, there is a 21-day appeal period. If no appeals are filed with the Land Use Board of Appeals, the 2040 Comprehensive Plan will become effective December 31, 2024.

During the plan’s development process, County staff spent eight months hosting open houses and community meetings to gather public feedback on plan objectives. Last November, the project management team was recognized for its community engagement efforts, receiving a 2023 Achievement in Community Engagement Award from the Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development Citizen Involvement Advisory Committee.

To view the entire public hearing record, including a policy tracker that highlights key changes and new policies as well as public comments of the Deschutes County 2040 Comprehensive Plan, visit deschutes.org/2040.

