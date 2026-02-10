Board of Directors February Meeting, Committee Meetings & Retreat

(Photo courtesy of COCC)

Central Oregon Community College’s board of directors will hold its monthly meeting at 5:45pm on Wednesday, February 11, in the Christiansen Board Room on the second floor of the Bend campus’s Boyle Education Center, 2600 NW College Way. The meeting is open to the public and also viewable live on COCC’s YouTube page.

The agenda for the meeting includes updates from the advocacy and policy review committees, as well as presentations on two areas of COCC’s strategic plan: student access and community engagement. The meeting adjourns to an executive session on labor negotiations, ORS 192.660 (2)(d). The complete board meeting packet is available on the COCC board of directors webpage: cocc.edu/about/board-of-directors.

If members of the public would like to address the board, they are welcome to speak during the public comment portion of the meeting; alternatively, they can email feedback@cocc.edu prior to noon on February 11 and their comment will be read aloud.

Additionally, the board’s policy review committee meets remotely at 1pm on Thursday, February 12, and the advocacy committee meets remotely at 11am on Friday, February 20. Community members interested in attending via Zoom should contact Kyle Matthews, executive assistant to the offices of the president and vice president of finance/operations, at kmatthews8@cocc.edu.

The board will convene for a retreat on Saturday, February 28, beginning at 9am, in Cascades Hall, room 246, on the Bend campus. Community members interested in attending via Zoom should contact kmatthews8@cocc.edu. Interested parties can obtain the agenda at cocc.edu/about/board-of-directors.

In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact campus services at 541-383-7775. For accommodation because of other disability such as hearing impairment, contact student accessibility services at sas@cocc.edu or 541-383-7583.

cocc.edu