Board Real Estate Committee to Convene

The Central Oregon Community College board of directors’ real estate committee will meet remotely at 4:30pm on Wednesday, January 7.

The meeting includes an update on the Madras campus expansion, now open, and a look at COCC-owned property on Mt. Washington Drive in Bend, plus two executive sessions for the purpose of discussing real property transactions, ORS 192.660 (2)(e).

The real estate committee, which meets quarterly, focuses on issues related to the management of college real estate assets throughout the district and makes recommendations to the board and administration.

Community members interested in attending via Zoom should contact Kyle Matthews, executive assistant to the offices of the president and vice president of finance/operations, at kmatthews8@cocc.edu. Interested parties can obtain the agenda at cocc.edu/about/board-of-directors.

