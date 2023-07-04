Board Votes 2-1 to Withdraw Mule Deer Inventory Project

On Monday, June 26, the Board of Commissioners voted (2-1) to withdraw the mule deer inventory update project. The project had included community conversations about the potential creation of the 2023 Mule Deer Winter Range Combining Zone. In May, the Deschutes County Planning Commission had deliberated on the zone following two public hearings in April and recommended approval by a 5-1 vote.

Planning Staff have withdrawn the proposal from the Department of Land Conservation and Development. The Board of Commissioners will discuss implementing the Planning Commission’s recommendation to convene a stakeholder group on this key topic at the Board meeting on Wednesday, July 5. Additional updates will be posted at deschutes.org/muledeer.

