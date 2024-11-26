BOLI Celebrates National Apprenticeship Week, Showcasing Programs that Transform Lives & Build Stronger Communities

(Photo courtesy of BOLI)

This year’s National Apprenticeship Week highlighted the transformative power of apprenticeships in providing equitable opportunities and building prosperous career paths for Oregonians. National Apprenticeship Week, a nationwide celebration, showcases how apprenticeships equip individuals with the skills and training necessary to thrive in high-demand industries while strengthening communities and local economies.

Under the leadership of the Stephenson Administration, the Bureau of Labor and Industries (BOLI) is committed to ensuring these life-changing opportunities are available to everyone, regardless of their background.

“Apprenticeships are the cornerstone of our mission to build an inclusive, prosperous future for all Oregonians,” said Labor Commissioner Christina Stephenson. “This National Apprenticeship Week has been a powerful reminder of how we can empower individuals, break down barriers, and strengthen communities through training and education.”

This year’s National Apprenticeship Week spotlighted several programs that are making a significant impact:

Oregon Coast Community College Pre-Apprenticeship Program: This program prepares students for careers in the construction trades by providing hands-on experience and creating pathways to stable, well-paying jobs in local industries.

Constructing Hope: Focused on serving people of color, formerly incarcerated individuals, and low-income adults, this program goes beyond skills training. By addressing barriers such as license reinstatement and record clearing, and offering continued support for up to three years after graduation, Constructing Hope is a model of holistic workforce development.

U-PACT Pre-Apprenticeship Program: Combining training in ironwork, cement masonry, and bricklaying, U-PACT equips participants with a diverse skill set for success in the trades. The program also addresses critical challenges, such as navigating parole requirements while on the job, to ensure participants are supported both in training and beyond.

Veterans Apprenticeship Program at Laborers JATC: With a focus on helping veterans transition to meaningful careers, this program delivers on the promise to care for those who’ve served by equipping them with the skills needed to succeed in rewarding industries.

“These programs represent the best of what registered apprenticeship offers folks,” said Commissioner Stephenson. “They’re paving the way for prosperous careers while addressing systemic barriers and fostering equity. By expanding these opportunities, we’re ensuring that every Oregonian has the chance to succeed.”

Oregon.Gov/BOLI