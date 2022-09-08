BOLI Commissioner Candidate Cheri Helt Endorsed by Christine Drazan & Betsy Johnson

(Cheri Helt)

Cheri Helt, candidate for the nonpartisan statewide position of Commissioner of the Bureau of Labor and Industries (BOLI) has announced that she has received the endorsement of two of the three leading candidates for Oregon governor: Christine Drazan, a Republican and former Oregon House minority leader, and Betsy Johnson, a former Democratic legislator running for governor without affiliation with any political party.

“I am deeply honored to receive the endorsement of these two strong women. Christine Drazan and Betsy Jonhson are campaigning to fix Oregon’s homeless, crime and drug crises, and bring much-needed balance and competence to our state government,” Helt said.

“We cannot get our state back on track without working with Oregonians of all political parties, or no party at all. As BOLI Commissioner, I will fight every day for small businesses and to create opportunities for working Oregonians. Oregon’s working families and small businesses simply cannot afford more of the same failed policies out of BOLI, or any other state agency,” Helt said.

Helt and her husband, Steve, own a restaurant in Bend. She formerly served in the Oregon House of Representatives, where she helped pass Oregon’s strongest-in-the-nation paid family leave law, and for nine years served on the Bend-La Pine school board, where she helped make schools safer for students and staff. Helt has three children aged 11, 20 and 22. Her children are all products of or currently attend Bend public schools.

cherihelt.com