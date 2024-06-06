BOLI Welcomes Director of Apprenticeship & Training Division & Secures Funding to Staff Agency

The Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries (BOLI) announces the hiring of Jody Robbins as the new director of the Apprenticeship and Training Division (ATD). This significant addition marks a critical step in BOLI’s efforts to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of its services for Oregonians.

Robbins joins the Bureau with a wealth of experience managing apprenticeship programs and overseeing construction-related compliance. His background includes serving as the director of the Apprenticeship Division and as the industrial statistician for Washington Labor and Industries. Robbins’ extensive experience as an apprentice and journeyworker in the sheet metal industry, combined with his roles in Washington, equip him to lead BOLI’s efforts in fostering a skilled workforce through robust apprenticeship programs.

BOLI secured funding for 20 new positions, including 11 additional compliance positions within the ATD during the 2024 Legislative Session. These positions are crucial for addressing the backlog of apprenticeship compliance reviews, a challenge exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The legislative investments allow BOLI to expedite these reviews, ensuring that over 10,000 apprentices and more than 150 apprenticeship programs meet federal and state regulatory standards. Additionally, the Bureau secured funding to recruit four full-time employees to support offshore wind energy development, one full-time employee to support the CHIPS Child Care Fund, and four full-time employees to enforce warehouse workers quota requirements.

Commissioner Christina Stephenson emphasized the importance of these efforts, stating, “We are committed to utilizing every resource at our disposal to reduce the backlogs and enhance our services for the people of Oregon. Hiring Robbins as the ATD director and adding new compliance staff are vital steps in this process. While we have made significant progress, especially within the Apprenticeship and Training Division, continued investments are necessary to address backlogs in our Wage and Hour and Civil Rights Divisions as well. Our goal is to provide the highest level of service to ensure that Oregon jobs are good jobs.”

BOLI remains dedicated to protecting workers’ rights and promoting fair and equitable workplaces across Oregon. The Bureau’s three primary divisions — Apprenticeship and Training, Wage and Hour, and Civil Rights — work tirelessly to uphold these standards, directly impacting Oregonians’ lives and livelihoods. If you believe you have been denied your rights at work or in public spaces, you can file a complaint online.

Led by Labor Commissioner Christina Stephenson, the Bureau of Labor and Industries protects employment rights, advances employment opportunities, and protects access to housing and public accommodations free from discrimination for all Oregonians.

