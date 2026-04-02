BOLI’s Mediation Program Surpasses $6 Million in Settlements Between Oregon Workers & Employers as Expanded Model Moves Forward

As of last week, the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries has secured more than $6 million in settlements through the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) program since its launch in late 2024.

Mediation has become one of the fastest ways for Oregonians to receive help and be made whole when they are facing discrimination, retaliation, or workplace harm. What began as a pilot with the agency’s Civil Rights Division (CRD) is now expanding into the Wage and Hour Division (WHD), with a new WHD program on track to be fully operational by the end of the year.

Labor Commissioner Christina Stephenson started the Alternative Dispute Resolution unit to ensure Oregonians would not have to wait months or years for relief.

“Right now, workers are navigating a world where their rights can feel increasingly fragile,” said Commissioner Stephenson. “When someone is facing discrimination or retaliation, they can’t afford to wait years for help, either at BOLI or through private lawsuits. Extended investigations and litigation can be costly and disruptive for employers as well. Giving all parties timely closure is one of the most important services we can provide.”

Reaching Workers in Every Corner of the Economy

The ADR program has supported resolution in nearly every industry—from restaurant workers, hospice staff, janitors, delivery drivers, retail workers, educators, church staff, researchers, and medical professionals, among many others.

One of the benefits of mediation is its ability to not only make workers whole, but to help ensure that employers remedy the conduct before it occurs again. Many mediated agreements include training, improved communications practices, and policy changes that support long-term compliance with Oregon’s employment and civil rights laws for the benefit of an entire workplace. For those employers willing to engage in mediation, the benefits of early resolution can include cost savings, reduced burden of litigation, and meaningful closure for management and staff.

Mediation helps bring employers into alignment with the law and encourages accountability among respondents who are willing to engage in good-faith problem-solving. At the same time, it allows BOLI to focus investigative and prosecutorial resources on the most serious and egregious violations, where employers are unwilling to correct course.

Shorter Wait Times, Faster Resolutions

The program is also helping BOLI address the longstanding wait times by resolving many cases within 60 to 120 days. This is a significant improvement over the lengthy timelines often associated with formal investigations or legal processes. Cases that would otherwise require extensive preparation for hearing — a process than can take 18 months or more—are often settled in mediation instead, reducing strain on both the agency and the parties involved.

About BOLI’s Alternative Dispute Resolution Program

BOLI’s ADR Unit provides accessible, free, and confidential mediation services to help resolve disputes related to employment, housing, and public accommodations. Mediators act as neutral facilitators who support open dialogue, help clarify issues, and guide participants toward mutually agreeable solutions.

The Unit offers full‑day mediation sessions and settlement drafting at no cost to the parties.

To contact the ADR Team, email ADR.BOLI@boli.oregon.gov or visit BOLI’s website to learn more.

Led by Labor Commissioner Christina Stephenson, the Bureau of Labor and Industries protects employment rights, advances employment opportunities, and protects access to housing and public accommodations free from discrimination for all Oregonians. If you believe you have been denied your rights at work or in public spaces, you can file a complaint online.

Oregon.Gov/BOLI