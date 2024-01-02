Boost Your Business with a Book

(Photo by Patrick Fore on Unsplash)

Could your efforts to promote yourself or the product(s) or service(s) you offer use some help?

When it comes to marketing, a book will set you apart from the competition better than anything else. For starters, it immediately establishes your authority and expertise. It also gives readers, who are also your prospects, a real sense of who you are.

That latter point is critical since 91 percent of consumers are more likely to buy from an authentic brand. “For your customers to trust your brand, you’ll have to share information about yourself and your business,” states a 2023 article in Business News Daily.

That sounds like a book to me. But not just any book.

Research reveals that people remember stories. Not stats. Not facts. Stories. So, in addition to solid service information, you’ll want to include customer stories that relate to your prospects’ needs and pain points, as well as entertaining and often unexpected stories about yourself that tie to the themes in your book.

Does that approach really work?

Just ask my friend and client David Rosell, president of Rosell Wealth Management in Bend and the author of three financial books that are downright fun to read.

He had originally planned to hand out his first book, Failure Is Not an Option: Creating Certainty in the Uncertainty of Retirement, to his existing clients. He figured that the book, which melded financial lessons with his adventurous travel stories, would prove to be a better marketing tool than a hat or T-shirt with his logo. He was right. His clients loved learning all about their favorite financial planner and his exploits. So did their friends and family members.

The book even appeals to people with no connection to him.

“Hi, I’m David,” he says when prospects show up for appointments. “Let me tell you a little bit about myself.”

“Don’t bother,” they often reply. “We read your book.”

“Well, let me tell you about my financial philosophy.”

“Don’t bother,” comes the response. “We know.”

“So, you’re here to sign up?”

Yup. That’s what they’re there for.

The success of David’s books lies in the melding of critical financial information with lively stories about his clients and, almost more importantly, about himself.

