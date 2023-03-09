Boost Your Career with Project Management Certification

(Photo courtesy of COCC)

Why Invest in Project Management Certification?

Enhanced Career Opportunities

Earning a Project Management Professional (PMP) certification can significantly improve your career prospects. Many employers prefer to hire candidates who have project management (PM) certifications and who are well-versed in PM best practices.

Increased Professional Credibility

A project management certification demonstrates that you have the knowledge and skills necessary to effectively manage complex projects with robust teams. Certification can help you gain the respect of your colleagues and clients, and can help you establish yourself as a trusted and knowledgeable project management professional.

Access to a Network of Professionals

Many project management certification programs offer access to a network of professionals in the field. This can provide you with opportunities to connect with other project managers, learn about best practices, and stay up-to-date with the latest trends and developments in the field.

Project Management Exam Prep

Increase your project management knowledge and earning potential in this course for candidates preparing to take the exam to become certified as a Project Management Professional (PMP). For experienced Project Managers who meet (or are close to meeting) the requirements to sit for the PMP.

Saturday, May 6 & 13

8am-4pm

$489

Bend Campus, CAS 104

Register

More Professional Development Courses

Wednesday, April 12

8:30-11:30am

Bend Campus, CAS 104: $189

Register

Wednesday, April 12 to May 10

10:30-12pm

Bend Campus, CAS 247; $129

Register

