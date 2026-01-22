BottleDrop Community Raises $75,000 for Local Food Access

(Photo courtesy of BottleDrop)

The Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative, operator of the BottleDrop network, has announced that it distributed a total of $75,000 to support 12 nonprofits providing food assistance to Oregonians during the 2025 holiday season. OBRC kicked off the fundraising campaign on October 30 with a $30,000 donation from its Emergency Fund and encouraged BottleDrop customers to donate their beverage container refund values to support the effort through the end of the year. In total, $21,360 was donated by customers, and OBRC’s Emergency Fund matched all donations made through Jan. 1, 2026, plus contributed additional funds to round out the total amount.

“Once again, our BottleDrop customers stepped up, turning their beverage container refunds into real impact by supporting dedicated local food pantries and food distribution nonprofits serving communities across the state,” said Devon Morales, vice president of strategy and outreach for OBRC. “We are grateful to partner with our customers to get resources to these organizations so they could help feed Oregon families during the holidays, which is often the season of greatest need – and maybe this year more than most.”

There were two ways for customers to donate: online using funds from a personal Green Bag account or in-person by bringing redeemable beverage containers into any full-service BottleDrop Redemption Center. An astounding 124,876 containers were donated in-person and 177 BottleDrop customers donated online.

The following nonprofits each received $6,250 from this fundraising event:

Eastern Oregon Mission – Agape House

FOOD for Lane County

Food Share of Lincoln County

Josephine County Food Bank

Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank

Marion Polk Food Share

NeighborImpact

Oregon Food Bank

Rogue Food Unites

Sunshine Division

The Breadbasket Emergency Food Center

The Giving Plate

NeighborImpact emphasized the value of small donations adding up. “Access to food is foundational to family stability, especially during times of economic uncertainty,” said Scott Cooper, executive director for NeighborImpact. “This effort shows how small, everyday actions – like donating BottleDrop funds – can add up to meaningful support for communities across Oregon. We’re grateful for OBRC and BottleDrop’s partnership in helping ensure families have access to food during a critical time of year.”

Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank reiterated why the timing of this campaign was so important. “Some of our neighbors are having to choose between heating their homes and feeding their families,” said Lori Garrard, executive director for Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank. “With donations from organizations like BottleDrop, the Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank is able to help with food because no one should ever have to make that choice.”

Rogue Food Unites shared how this donation made a direct impact in the communities they serve. “Rogue Food Unites deeply appreciates the support from BottleDrop’s Emergency Fund for Food Assistance,” said Stu O’Neill, finance director for RFU. “BottleDrop’s contribution to RFU’s Neighbors Unite No Cost No Barrier Farmers Market provided a week’s worth of local organic vegetables and protein to around 200 families.”

Marion Polk Food Share expressed appreciation for BottleDrop customers joining together to use Oregon’s Bottle Bill to fight hunger. “The generosity shown by BottleDrop customers, along with the match, illustrates our state’s commitment to caring for families in our communities experiencing hunger,” said Rick Gaupto, president and CEO for Marion Polk Food Share. “Oregon’s historic Bottle Bill law has long been an iconic symbol in conservation, litter prevention and reducing waste – now let’s add fighting hunger in our communities to that list. Thanks to BottleDrop’s generosity, all funds donated will go right back into the community, putting food on tables across Marion and Polk counties.”

Food Share of Lincoln County reflected on the power of partnerships to support Oregon communities. “We are incredibly grateful for OBRC’s investment in our community. Their generous donations, along with the support of BottleDrop customers, demonstrate the true power of partnership,” said Nancy Mitchell, executive director for Food Share of Lincoln County. “These funds directly support our local pantries and meal sites and help ensure that nutritious food continues reaching families, seniors and individuals across Lincoln County at a time when the need remains high.”

Oregon Food Bank estimates that for every $10 donated, their network can provide as many as 30 meals. Using this estimate, the funds generated through OBRC’s Emergency Food Assistance campaign provided 225,000 meals for those in need. BottleDrop customers can support thousands of nonprofits participating in their Give program year-round with their beverage container refunds.

About the Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative:

The Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative is the industry steward of Oregon’s nationally recognized beverage container redemption system and the operator of the BottleDrop network. On behalf of the beverage industry, OBRC helps Oregonians conveniently redeem and recycle more than 2 billion containers every year, dramatically reducing litter in Oregon’s special places and boosting the state’s recycling outcomes.

About the OBRC Emergency Fund:

Launched in 2020, this fund is used to help support communities and neighbors during times of urgent need. The OBRC Emergency Fund was first used shortly after COVID-19 was declared a pandemic, when many individuals and families were experiencing food insecurity. Collectively, BottleDrop customers donated 2 million beverage containers with a refund value of $200,000 for Oregon Food Bank. Since then, the fund has been engaged to raise money for other important causes, such as supporting wildfire and flood relief efforts, funding warming and cooling shelters during extreme weather, and supporting humanitarian relief services being provided to Ukrainians through the Portland-based nonprofit Mercy Corps.

