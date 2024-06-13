BottleDrop Customers Help Support Food Access as Students Prepare for Summer Break

(Photo courtesy of Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative)

The Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative (OBRC), parent organization to BottleDrop, recently announced that it has donated a total of $12,000 through its Containers for Change program to help provide food assistance to those in need across the state. Twelve food banks and pantries throughout Oregon received a donation of $1,000 each.

“As the school year comes to a close, we recognize that many students rely on meals provided at school and food assistance programs may see an increase in demand over the next few months,” said Devon Morales, vice president of external affairs for OBRC. “We are excited to do our part in supporting families who may need extra assistance during the summer break.”

BottleDrop’s Containers for Change program provides Oregonians with an easy way to donate their OR 10-cent container refunds to nonprofits operating in communities around the state. BottleDrop customers can participate by simply leaving their bag tag stickers off their Green Bags and dropping them off at any BottleDrop facility. OBRC uses 100% of the funds from containers in those bags to support nonprofits, advocacy organizations and foundations.

A full list of featured food providers receiving support is included below:

1 st Phoenix Community Center, Phoenix

Phoenix Community Center, Phoenix Bend Food Project, Bend

Dayton Food Bank, Dayton

Estacada Area Food Bank, Estacada

Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank, Klamath Falls

Milk Crate Kitchen, Portland

Rogue Food Unities, Ashland

Rita Food Pantry, Portland

Sweet Potato’s Closet, Stanfield

Toledo Food Share Pantry, Toledo

Triangle Food Box, Blachly

West Linn Food Pantry, West Linn

Each of these nonprofits also participates in the BottleDrop Give program, which supports fundraising efforts year-round. Supporters can either connect with the nonprofit directly to get Blue Bags to fill with their bottles and cans, or Green Bag customers can donate online directly to the nonprofit’s account. Customers can search for participating nonprofits on BottleDrop’s website.

About OBRC:

The Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative is the industry steward of Oregon’s nationally recognized beverage container redemption system and the operator of the BottleDrop network. On behalf of the beverage industry, OBRC helps Oregonians conveniently recycle over 2 billion containers every year, dramatically reducing litter in Oregon’s special places and boosting recycling outcomes.

