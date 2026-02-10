Bowl For Kids’ Sake for Big Brothers Big Sisters is Back!

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon (BBBSCO), a program of J Bar J Youth Services, announced its annual peer-to-peer fundraising event, the 2026 Bowl For Kids’ Sake is back and taking place on Thursday, May 7, 2026, at Sun Mountain Fun Center in Bend. This year, the event goes retro with an 80s-themed cosmic bowling extravaganza — and everyone, including kids, are invited!

Bowl For Kids’ Sake brings together friends, families, and co-workers to raise funds that directly support BBBSCO’s youth mentoring programs across Central Oregon. It’s a day of community, celebration, and making a real difference for kids in our community.

Get Involved!

BBBSCO is currently seeking:

We need you to make teams! You put together a team of 4-6 people We give you peer-to-peer fundraising website You earn prizes for top fundraising team, individual to bowler, best costume and more!

Corporate Sponsors! More information on our website.

Teams raise funds leading up to the event, then come together on May 7 to bowl, celebrate, and support mentorship. No bowling experience is required – just enthusiasm and a desire to make an impact.

Why It Matters

Funds raised through Bowl For Kids’ Sake help match local youth with mentors, empowering young people to build confidence, develop skills, and thrive in school, at home, and in their communities. BBBSCO currently serves 220+ kids per year. Littles are 91% more likely to feel an increased sense of belonging, 95% plan to graduate from high school and 20% more likely to enroll in college.

Join the Fun

Register your team, learn about sponsorship opportunities, or get answers to FAQs at: bbbsco.org/events.

“Bowl For Kids’ Sake celebrates the relationships that transform lives in Central Oregon,” said Jenn Davis, program director, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon. “We can’t wait to see the community come together, rock their 80s gear, and support the next generation of mentors and mentees.”

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon:

A program of J Bar J Youth Services, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon was founded in 1994. The mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. BBBSCO serves over 220 youth annually and continues to grow programming. We are committed to serving at-risk youth and youth facing adversity with mentors in our community.

bbbsco.org