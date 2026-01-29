Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend Extends Hours for Teens Only

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend (BGCB) extends their weekday hours to 7:30pm to provide a safe space for teens in Bend. Teens ages 13+ and enrolled in school, will be able to access Club facilities and programming at no cost starting Monday, February 2. Teen only programming and activities will run from 5:30pm-7:30pm and will include access to a music space, basketball court, arts and crafts, games room, and a gaming area.

BGCB downtown program director Erin Liebe said of the program changes, “The addition of teen programming allows us to intentionally support teens during an important stage of their lives. It gives them a space where they can build relationships, feel a sense of belonging, and build confidence – while strengthening our Clubs and the community as a whole.”

On Tuesdays, BGCB will offer health and wellness support for teens 14-18 with active Club memberships from 5:30pm-7:00pm, led by the Club’s certified clinical social worker Devan Richards. Richard’s said, “The goal of this group is to provide a welcoming, community-oriented space for teens to develop skills, reflect on topics relevant to their lived experiences, and engage in some creative, mindful activities with other teens at Club in a setting focused on centering youth voices, thoughts, and feelings.”

Families can sign up for teen programming by visiting bit.ly/BGCBteens, logging into the My Club Hub Portal, choosing “membership applications,” then “25/26 Downtown Teen Nights Membership,” and following the prompted directions. Space is limited and first come first served.

The addition of teens only time and programming will offer much needed support for the youth of Bend, creating a safe space for teens to socialize, learn, create, and receive support. This initiative will support BGCB’s goal of serving more youth, more often, with deeper impact.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend:

Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend provides youth opportunities for growth that inspire and empower them to reach their full potential in the classroom, at home, and in our community. Our after-school programs are designed to promote academic success, healthy lifestyles, and good character and citizenship.

bgcbend.org