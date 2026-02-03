Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend Extends Hours to Saturdays

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend (BGCB) is expanding hours to include Saturday programming during the school year. Beginning Saturday, February 7, BGCB will provide services to youth ages 5-18, Monday through Saturday. Saturday services will run from 10am-4pm for current Club members. The additional hours will provide much-needed support to Central Oregon youth and families by filling the gap in childcare needs.

This change marks the first time BGCB will offer Saturday programming. “We are so excited to offer this additional day of service each week during the school year,” said CEO Michael Baker. “For many of our families, Saturday is just another day when they have to work in order to make ends meet. Opening on Saturdays falls in line with our goal to serve more members, more often with deeper impact.”

Current members can sign up for Saturday programming now by logging into the My Club Hub portal. Being a current after school member is not required to sign up for Saturday programming; options are available for Saturday-only registration. Families interested in becoming members should visit bgcbend.org/enroll/all-about-enrollment to find out more or call the Club at 541-617-2877.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend:

Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend provides youth opportunities for growth that inspire and empower them to reach their full potential in the classroom, at home, and in our community. Our after-school programs are designed to promote academic success, healthy lifestyles, and good character and citizenship.

