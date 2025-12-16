Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend Honors Whitney’s 15 Years of Service with New Youth Empowerment Fund

(Whitney Eskelson)

Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend is happy to honor Whitney Eskelson for 15 years of steady work with youth in Central Oregon.

When the Boys & Girls Club opened in Bend, Whitney was one of the first kids through the door. Her family needed a safe place after school and in the summer, and the Club became that place. She found caring adults and mentors, homework help, nutrition support, and friends who felt like family. Club is where she grew up. What began as a place of safety for Whitney would later become the foundation for a lifetime of service to kids and families in Bend.

After high school and college, she returned to the Club, this time as staff working directly with Club members. She started as a Youth Development Professional, later became Program Director at the East Bend Club followed by the Downtown Club, and today serves as Vice President of Program Strategy and Operations. In every role, kids know they can count on her. Always looking for opportunities, she started a cheer program at the Club to help youth feel a sense of belonging and help build their confidence.

“Whitney helped my three kids feel safe and cared for at a time when we needed it most. She encouraged my shy daughter through cheer, helped my son with ADHD feel understood, and gave my youngest a place where he felt comfortable and welcome. As a single mom, I will always be grateful for the way she supported our family. She is truly part of our lives.” shared Club parent Shereene Wray.

Club alumni, Alana Johnson shared, “Whitney is the heart and soul of the club. She was able to make so many people, including me, feel special and important which is hard to do in a sea of kids! She remembers everyone and every little important thing about the club kids and families during her time. She inspired me to embrace what’s unique and ‘weird’ and use it to take on the world! She inspired me to do the same as I went from club kid to staff and inspired kids in her footsteps! I would truly not exist in the way I do if it wasn’t for her.”

To honor her years of service and care, Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend is launching the Whitney Youth Empowerment Fund. This fund will directly support families in need and help kids participate in Club programs where they feel steady support each day. Friends, families, and champions of the Club can make a gift to help a future family or give $15 each month in honor of her 15 years of service.

“Whitney has left a legacy here at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend. She is proof positive that the club programs work. She grew up in the club and came back and dedicated 15 years of her life to serving those that need us most,” said CEO Michael Baker.

Through her leadership and the Whitney Youth Empowerment Fund, Whitney’s impact will continue to shape the lives of kids and families who need the Club today and for years to come.

To give to the Whitney Youth Empowerment Fund, visit: abwmddtb.donorsupport.co/page/WHITNEY.

