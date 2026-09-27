Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Oregon Presents Flannel & Frost 2026

(Photos courtesy of Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Oregon)

You’re invited to Flannel & Frost, the annual fundraiser for Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Oregon. Tickets are on sale now.

On Saturday, November 14, from 5-9pm, our historic Downtown Bend Club becomes Central Oregon’s coziest night out. Pull on your favorite flannel, step out in your “frostiest” formal gown or suit, or mix the two, and join us for dinner, drinks, live and silent auctions, and a few friendly games, all in support of local kids.

Only 5 tables remain, so grab your seats early and bring your friends.

Guests will enjoy:

Live & Silent Auctions: Bid on one-of-a-kind packages and experiences, and raise your paddle for local kids.

The Signature Wine Toss: Our crowd-favorite ring toss. Land a ring, win the bottle.

Golden Ticket & Dessert Dash: Two Flannel & Frost traditions return, and yes, the race for dessert gets competitive.

Dinner & Drinks: A family-style dinner, with wine from Willamette Valley Vineyards and beer from Deschutes Brewery.

https://event.auctria.com/285ad0f5-f90a-48fd-bd7a-227603a01c4c/a809178051b511ea91bae14d12592328?utm_source=salesforce&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=ff26_invitation&utm_content=invite_tickets