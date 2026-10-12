Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Oregon Receives $19,000 Community Grant from Taco Bell Foundation to Support Local Youth

Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Oregon (BGCCO) is proud to announce it has been selected as a recipient of a 2026 Community Grant from the Taco Bell Foundation. The $19,000 grant will support BGCCO’s Family Plus Program, providing mentoring, small-group programming, social-emotional and behavioral support, and wraparound services for youth and families across Central Oregon.

Director of Club Support Services, Devan Richards-Seefeld, MSW, CSWA shared “This investment in Family Plus allows us to strengthen the relationships, supports, and resources that we provide and connect youth and families to. This grant helps us meet youth and families where they are, providing mentoring, social-emotional support, and resource connections that foster long-term well-being and a stronger community.”

Family Plus provides an additional layer of support for Club youth and families, helping young people build healthy relationships, strengthen social-emotional skills, and connect with trusted adults. The program also oversees BGCCO’s wraparound services, helping families navigate and connect with community resources that address needs such as food security, housing, transportation, behavioral health, and other family supports.

“Taco Bell’s support of our organization will allow us to continue our efforts to reach more members, more often with deeper impact” shared Michael Baker, CEO.

2026 is Taco Bell Foundation’s biggest Community Grants year yet: a record $32 million supporting 700 nonprofits nationwide, representing a 40 percent increase in nonprofit partners from last year. Fueled by fans who Round Up their Taco Bell order totals, the investment is creating more opportunities for young people through education, career readiness, mentorship and youth empowerment.

“When you think about how this started, with fans giving a little extra at checkout, it’s incredible to see that generosity grow into $32 million for organizations serving young people across the country,” said Morgan Tabor, Executive Director of the Taco Bell Foundation. “What I love most about Community Grants is how local they are. Taco Bell franchisees know these organizations, they believe in their work, and together we’re helping more young people see just how much is possible for their futures.”

Through this grant, BGCCO will strengthen Family Plus programming and wraparound support for a projected 350 youth ages 5-18 across Central Oregon, helping ensure young people have consistent access to trusted adults, mentoring, social-emotional support, and resources that help them succeed at the Club, at home, and in the community.

https://www.tacobellfoundation.org/who-we-support/