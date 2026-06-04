BPRD Hosts “Live Well, Age Well” Expo on June 9

(Photo courtesy of Bend Park & Recreation District)

Bend Park & Recreation District’s annual wellness fair has a new name and a new location – The “Live Well, Age Well” Expo is Tuesday, June 9, from 11am-2pm at The Pavilion, 1001 SW Bradbury Way.

The public is invited to attend a free, fun-filled event focused on one’s health and longevity. There will be over 50 health and wellness providers offering health screenings, demonstrations, community resources, raffles and giveaways.

There will be a free community BBQ lunch starting at noon. The event includes a live performance by the Bend Ukulele Group from noon to 1 p.m., free blood pressure checks, grip strength testing, free 15-minute exercise classes, balance assessments, cooking demonstrations, hearing evaluations, mobile dental care and more.

There will also be support services for veterans, information about senior living and home healthcare options, medical insurance specialists, and others resources available for attendees.

Presenting partners include St. Charles Health System, Whispering Winds Retirement and PacificSource Medicare.

The Pavilion is located on Bend’s west side with plenty of free parking. Directions from Larkspur Community Center available on Google Maps.

For more information, visit BPRD’s Community Events webpage.

bendparksandrec.org