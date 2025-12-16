BPRD Invites Perception Survey Responses Through December 19

Bend Park and Recreation District (BPRD) is seeking input from community members willing to fill out an online survey. A 5–10-minute perception survey is available now through December 19.

BPRD, with help from Probolsky Research, is conducting a Public Perception Survey, seeking valuable insight from district community members on topics ranging from parks and trail use, safety, inclusivity and more.

Every few years, BPRD conducts surveys to gauge awareness, perceptions and priorities of Bend residents about parks and recreation services. These results directly inform district communications and services and identify community priorities for future programs and projects.

In 2022, approximately 900 community members completed the perception survey. BPRD will share survey results in early 2026.

This is the second phase of the survey, following a statistically valid sampling of community members in November. If your household previously was contacted and answered the survey, the past input is appreciated, and you do not need to retake the survey.

bendparksandrec.org