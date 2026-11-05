BPRD Seeks Applicants to Fill Budget Committee Vacancy

Bend Park and Recreation District (BRPD) is seeking applicants for a vacancy on the five-member budget committee.

The volunteer positions on the budget committee are advisory to the board of directors for the annual budget adoption process. The three-year term of service includes attending up to two evening meetings per year in May, joining a daytime tour of parks and facilities in April, and attending a board workshop in January or February.

Applications are being accepted now through 5:00 p.m. on Nov. 25. The Budget Committee application details are online in English and Spanish languages.

Application materials can be submitted in English, Spanish or any preferred language, by email to nataliem@bendparksandrec.org or mail to 799 SW Columbia St., Bend, OR 97702.

Requirements include:

Reside within the district boundaries. Be at least 18 years of age. Be a registered voter. Be able to attend scheduled meetings and trainings.

The budget committee member appointment is scheduled for the Dec. 15, 2026 board of directors meeting. An interview or short presentation to the board may be required following initial scoring of applications.

The Finance webpage has more information, the application questionnaire for the budget committee position, and past adopted budget documents.