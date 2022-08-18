Brad Johnston Runs for Mayor of Madras

Brad Johnston, local high school teacher and veteran, with 25-years’ experience in public service has announced he’ll be running for Mayor of Madras.

“I’m pleased to be supporting a candidate for mayor with Brad’s background and expertise,” said Royce Embanks, former Madras Mayor. “He’s the kind of guy that will do what’s best for our community.”

Johnston has been considering serving on council for a couple of years but chose to run for office now as he believes this is a time when Madras can develop strategically and thoughtfully if experienced and caring leaders work together. He feels he has the right experience, and he cares for his community.

Johnston currently teaches at Madras High School. Prior to moving to Central Oregon in 2017, Johnston was in Astoria where he retired as Chief of Police. In addition to 25 years in law enforcement, he spent some time working as the assistant city manager, and served on several boards including the Astoria School District Budget Committee and the Parks & Recreation Advisory Board Committee.

Johnston will hold a Meet & Greet on Tuesday, August 30 from 6-8pm at New Basin Distilling at 2063 NW Andrews Drive in Madras. He encourages people to come out, shake hands and share their ideas and concerns for their community.

“I’ve made a career out of public service, and I’m excited for an opportunity to serve in an elected leadership capacity,” Johnston stated. “It would be an honor to serve as the Mayor of Madras.”

For more information about Johnston, his campaign and to contact him directly, visit his Facebook page @johnstonformayor or email him directly at johnstonbrad@yahoo.com.