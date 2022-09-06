Brandon Stutzman 200-Mile Marathon:  Labor Day Weekend, 2022 to Benefit Bethlehem Inn

Bethlehem Inn announces a unique and inspirational fundraiser in support of the Inn’s services for the region’s adults and children experiencing homelessness.

Brandon Stutzman has once again selected Bethlehem Inn as the beneficiary of this fundraiser featuring a 200-mile marathon and 2,000 push-ups scheduled to take place on the Deschutes River Trail over Labor Day Weekend. The Inn has a special place in Brandon’s heart. His family stayed at the Inn and benefited from its emergency shelter services during a difficult time.

Brandon invites the community to come out and run with him this weekend. His crew and base of operations is in Farewell Bend Park.

About Bethlehem Inn:

With shelter locations in Bend and Redmond, Bethlehem Inn is Central Oregon’s largest emergency shelter; providing shelter, food and case management services for over 1,100 adults and children annually. Donations may be mailed to: Bethlehem Inn, PO Box 8540, Bend, OR 97708.

facebook.com/Bstutzman24 • bethleheminn.org