Breast Implant Safety Alliance Presents Knowledge is Beautiful Fashion Show & Awareness Event

Breast Implant Safety Alliance (BISA) presents Knowledge is Beautiful Fashion Show & Awareness event for women’s health and safety during Breast Cancer Awareness Month at General Duffy’s Annex October 12 from 5-8pm.

The “Knowledge is Beautiful” Fashion Show showcases local trends and designs in efforts to raise funds for Breast Implant Safety Alliance (BISA) and support their mission to raise awareness, optimize outcomes, and ensure informed consent for patients considering breast implant surgery.

This stylish event aims to impact women’s health and raise awareness about breast implant safety. Attendees can expect an evening filled with fun, creativity, and compassion. In addition to the fashion showcase, guests will have the opportunity to participate in a silent auction, featuring exclusive items generously donated by local businesses and supporters. All proceeds from the auction will directly benefit the advocacy work enabling BISA to continue its vital work in the community.

“We are incredibly excited to host this fashion show and awareness event at General Duffy’s this year.,” said advocate Sherri Gorbett, BISAs Board Treasurer. “It is especially important to me because I suffered and I still see many women in our community who are unaware of the new safety risks. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and this is a great time to hold an event related to breast cancer and women’s health.”

We invite the community to join us in this celebration of fashion and awareness. By attending BISA’s “Knowledge is Beautiful” Fashion Show Awareness Event, guests will not only enjoy an evening of style and entertainment but also contribute to a meaningful cause.

Tickets for the “Knowledge is Beautiful” Fashion Show Awareness Event are available for purchase at Bendticket.com. Limited seating is available, so we encourage early booking to secure your spot at this highly anticipated event.

About Breast Implant Safety Alliance:

BISA is a 501(c)3 women-owned nonprofit, patient-centered organization dedicated to improving breast implant safety and awareness through direct collaboration with consumers, medical professionals, manufacturers, regulators, and advocates. BISA is a 100% volunteer organization not funded by implant manufacturers.

bisanonprofit.org