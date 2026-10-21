Bridge & Burn Opening Party in Bend on October 29

Bridge & Burn invites the Bend community to gather at its retail store on Thursday, October 29, from 5-8pm to celebrate the recent opening of their second retail location and spend an evening together.

While the evening was planned to celebrate the retail opening and arrival of the new Fall Collection, Bridge & Burn recognizes that this is a difficult time for the Bend community.

The hope is simply to offer a welcoming space for neighbors to connect, take a breath, and spend time together.

Guests are invited to browse the new Fall collection, enjoy light snacks and beverages, and take advantage of special discounts and complimentary offerings throughout the evening. Whether longtime customers or first time visitors, all are welcome.

EVENT DETAILS

What: Bridge & Burn Bend Opening Party

When: Thursday, October 29, 5-8pm

Where: Bridge & Burn, 916 NW Wall St

What to expect: New Fall collection, special discounts, complimentary offerings, beverages, and light snacks

Bridge & Burn welcomes the Bend community to stop by, say hello, and spend some time together.