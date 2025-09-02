Bright Wood President Retires

(Dallas Stovall)

It is with mixed feelings that Bright Wood Corporation announces the retirement of Dallas Stovall as president. Dallas has stepped down after 30+ years of dedicated leadership, leaving a legacy of innovation and excellence that has shaped Bright Wood Corporation into the premier provider of wood-based components for the fenestration industry.

Kevin Stovall, the company’s long-term chairman and vice president of material procurement, has succeeded Dallas as president. Stovall’s knowledge of the world’s timber resources, thorough understanding of company operations, and commitment to Bright Wood’s values will create a seamless transition for employees and customers alike.

“I look forward to maintaining the many personal relationships I’ve enjoyed during my years as president,” said Dallas. “But I also look forward to fewer responsibilities and more time to enjoy my family and leisure activities. I’m proud of the company our family built, and I feel good about the business and the legacy I am leaving behind in making this decision.”

Dallas will stay on with Bright Wood as Chairman of the Board and one of the leaders of an internal group responsible for spearheading initiatives to improve earnings.

In assuming the role of president, Stovall stated that, “under my leadership, Bright Wood will remain committed to providing the highest-quality wood-based components to our customers. Dallas’s retirement marks a new chapter in the company’s history, but it’s all part of the same story of product innovation, operational excellence, and outstanding customer service. I look forward to continuing that legacy together with our great team of employees.”

