BrightSide Adds Recycling Collection Point on Bend’s West Side

(Photo courtesy of BrightSide Animal Center)

BrightSide has added a second recycling collection point in Bend, on the west side at the Bend Pavilion skating rink. You’ll find our collection container in the parking lot on the west side of the rink, at the corner of Shevlin-Hixon Drive and Columbia Street.

So gather up your return-deposit bottles and cans and drop them off to benefit the homeless pets at BrightSide. And come find your perfect pet at BrightSide’s shelter, at 1355 NE Hemlock Ave., Tuesday-Saturday, 10am-4pm.

The animals thank you!

brightsideanimals.org