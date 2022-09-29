Brightside Animal Center to Offer Free Microchip Clinic

To kick off Subaru Loves Pets month, BrightSide Animal Center will offer free microchipping on Saturday, October 1. The clinic will be held from 10am to 2pm and will be able to serve 50 pets. Pet owners are encouraged to download the microchip authorization form at brightsideanimals.org/microchip, fill it out in advance, and bring it to the shelter on October 1 to expedite the process. The clinic includes a brief exam of each animal, insertion of the chip, and the necessary paperwork.

BrightSide is able to offer this valuable service free to pet owners thanks to the support of the ASPCA and Subaru. If your pet is not microchipped, we urge you to take advantage of this opportunity. One reason BrightSide is able to return so many stray animals to their owners is because the pets are microchipped. Our goal is to provide this permanent identification for all the pets in our community.

No appointment is necessary. Pets will be microchipped on a first come, first served basis.

