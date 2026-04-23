Bring Our Training Solutions to Your Team

(Photos courtesy of COCC)

Struggling with training gaps, changing workplace demands or the need to upskill your team?

We help organizations build the skills their employees need to succeed. We partner with businesses, nonprofits and agencies to provide flexible, practical training that solves real workforce challenges, from communication and leadership development to safety, software skills and digital transformation.

Topics include (but are not limited to):

Communication and Presentation Skills

Project Management

Customer Service

Change Management

AI Integration and Digital Transformation

Forklift Operation and Workplace Safety

Software and Digital Tools (Microsoft 365, Excel, Teams and more)

Team Building and Collaboration

From frontline staff to senior leaders, we can help your team grow the skills they need to thrive in today’s fast-changing work environment.

Ready to Get Started?

We’ll help you explore options that fit your team, your timeline and your goals.

Contact us: centerforbusiness@cocc.edu or 541-383-7575

$139, includes workbook

Fridays, May 8 and 15, 9am-12pm

Create, edit, format and save spreadsheets using Excel. Write formulas, create charts, manage multiple worksheets and customize the appearance to meet your needs. By the end of the course, you will be able to create and develop well-designed spreadsheets using expressions, formulas and functions. Computers are provided by COCC during class. Prerequisite: Basic Windows experience.

cocc.edu