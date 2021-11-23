Bring Your Project to Life with a School Garden Grant

(Photo | Courtesy of The Environmental Center)

The Environmental Center’s Garden for Every School Program just announced their annual garden grant program. The goal of this small grant program is to provide local funding for public and private PreK-12th grade schools in Central Oregon to build or improve a school garden outdoors or indoors.

One thing we’ve learned through school restrictions during the pandemic is the importance of garden-based learning opportunities on site for students. Whether it’s growing food in an indoor windowsill, building a sheltered outdoor classroom space, or planting a native pollinator garden, these grant funds can help schools implement garden learning in ways that meet the unique needs their own school community.

Applications are available now! The deadline is December 10, 2021. Click on the Garden Grants tab near the middle of the webpage.

Soil Health for School Gardens: Virtual Presentations and Resources

Last month we held a Garden Educator Network event in Redmond — our first in person network event in two years! Many school gardens were untended during the 2020 school closures, resulting in poor soil conditions. This workshop provided lots of information and resources to help educators improve their own school gardens and programs in the coming year.

For those that weren’t able to attend but would still like to glean some information, we have provided recorded presentations, a link to the slideshow, and relevant resources. (Note there are additional links and resources in the slideshow.)

