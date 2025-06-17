Bringing Comfort to Children in Foster Care

(Photo courtesy of Assistance League of Bend)

Assistance League of Bend is partnering with Every Child Central Oregon to provide emergency clothing bundles to children in the foster care system. When children are placed in foster care, the transition is often sudden and overwhelming. Many arrive with only the clothes on their backs.

Assistance League of Bend’s Emergency Clothing Bundles offer immediate comfort and dignity. Each bundle includes a complete outfit, socks, underwear, pajamas and seasonally appropriate clothes for local weather.

Jill Rutherford of Every Child Central Oregon shared:

“We are deeply grateful for our continued partnership with the Assistance League of Bend. The generous support in providing new 24-hour clothing bundles ensures that Deschutes County youth entering foster care are met with dignity, comfort and care from day one. These bundles, filled with essential items like pajamas, undergarments and a full day’s worth of clothing, make a meaningful difference during an uncertain time. Partnerships like this help us ensure every child feels seen, valued and supported from the moment they enter care.”

Assistance League of Bend recently delivered 36 bundles, bringing the total to over 100 Emergency Clothing Bundles donated this year.

Together with Every Child Central Oregon and in partnership with the Department of Human Services, we remain committed to the flourishing of every child — because every child deserves to feel safe, seen and supported.

Contact Ann Schmidt at marketing@assistanceleaguebend.org to learn more about the clothing bundles initiative. Assistance League of Bend is an all-volunteer 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization making a difference in the lives of children and adults facing hardship like poverty, homelessness and cancer in Deschutes County.

assistanceleague.org/bend