Brooks Resources Corporation is collecting gift cards and cash donations through December 1 to support local families through Family Access Network (FAN).

The drive welcomes $25, $50 and $100 gift cards from Walmart, Fred Meyer, Safeway and Target. These larger retailers and grocers offer a range of goods, giving families flexibility to choose what they need, such as food, diapers, clothing and household essentials. Gift cards may also help with fuel expenses at participating locations. Cash donations are welcome and will be used to purchase additional gift cards.

“The holidays are a time for giving back, and we know even a small gesture can make a meaningful difference for a local family,” said Valerie Yost, director of marketing for Brooks Resources. “We’re proud to partner with FAN and invite our community to help make the season a little brighter for our neighbors in need.”

“For families struggling to make ends meet, a gift card can provide much-needed relief and the dignity of choosing what their family needs most,” said Julie Lyche, executive director of Family Access Network. “We’re grateful to Brooks Resources and everyone who contributes to helping local children and families feel supported this holiday season.”

Donations may be dropped off at the Brooks Resources office, 409 NW Franklin Avenue in Bend, through December 1.

Family Access Network Gift Card Drive

When: Through Tuesday, December 1, 2026

Where: Brooks Resources office, 409 NW Franklin Avenue, Bend, Oregon; open M-F 8:30am-5pm

What to donate: $25, $50 or $100 gift cards from Walmart, Fred Meyer, Safeway or Target. Cash donations are also welcome and will be used to purchase gift cards.

About Family Access Network

Family Access Network (FAN) connects Central Oregon children and families with essential resources so children can flourish in school and in life. FAN advocates work in all public schools across Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties, helping families access food, shelter, heating, health care, clothing and other vital services. Learn more at familyaccessnetwork.org.