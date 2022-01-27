Brooks Resources Corporation Awards Grant to Bicycle Re-Source of Bend

On December 3, 2021, Brooks Resources Corporation of Bend awarded a $5,000 grant to Bicycle Re-Source of Bend (BRoB). The funds are designated for the operations of the BRoB as they repair used bicycles and donate them to needy individuals in Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson Counties.

Brooks Resources Corporation donates thousands of dollars and their employees volunteer hundreds of hours of their time to help the underserved in Central Oregon. This aligns with the mission of nonprofit Bicycle Re-Source of Bend, which since 2010, has been donating refurbished bicycles to needy children, conducting bicycle repair clinics, and offering safety education. This is accomplished with the help of over 50 dedicated volunteers. Bicycle Re-Source collaborates with about 63 community outreach organizations to identify those in need.

For most of us bicycles are recreational equipment, but children in poverty don’t have the opportunity to develop a healthy lifestyle while experiencing the beauty of Bend. With the help of Brooks Resources Corporation, the Bicycle Re-Source of Bend will make a difference in these children’s lives!

sites.google.com/site/bicycleresourcebend