Bubbles & Bags Fundraiser is Live

It’s finally here!! Bubbles & Bags Fundraiser to support the Education Foundation for Bend-La Pine Schools.

FUN Ways to Participate:

Purchasing RAFFLE TICKETS to win a Louis Vuitton Neverfull Tote

Bid on an item in the online AUCTION

Make a cash DONATION to support our cause

Buy a raffle ticket for your chance to win one of three amazing prizes including a beautiful Louis Vuitton Neverfull tote valued at $2,000!!!

Be sure to check out our Auction of new and upcylced designer handbags and specially curated experiences.

Donate now and support our innovative teacher grants and scholarship programs.

Where does your donation go?

Innovative Education Funding

The Education Foundation mobilizes community resources to fund innovative academic STEM, art, music & wellness programs that go beyond our normal school funding at the 36 schools within the Bend-La Pine School District and bridges the gap to the business community for education.

Latino Scholarships

The Education Foundation, in partnership with the Central Oregon Latino Partnership Program and Oregon Community Foundation, awarded 47 scholarships to graduating Latino students to pursue higher education or trade school opportunities since 2019.

