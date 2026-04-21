Build a Pricing Strategy That Actually Works

(Photo courtesy of SCORE)
Tax Savings Strategies for Small Businesses
April 27, 2026
10am PDT
Fee: $0
Unlock the federal tax saving strategies that work best for your small business. Learn how to elect S-Corporation status with the IRS, maximize the deduction for business use of the home, and more.
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Featured Workshop
Increase Sales and Profits with Pricing and Distribution Strategies
April 28, 2026
1pm PDT
Fee: $10
You’ve made an amazing new product or service… but how should you price it? Review different distribution strategies, learn how to place your product or service in front of satisfied customers, and dive into pricing basics.
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E-Mail Marketing Essentials For Business
May 5, 2026
10am PDT
Fee: $10
Email marketing doesn’t have to feel like a chore. Learn the 5 C’s of email marketing basics, how to create your personal content calendar, A/B testing, and more.
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Market Research and Idea Validation Workshop
May 12, 2026
10am PDT
Fee: $0
Market research is critical to startup and product success. Explore how understanding real customer needs reduces risks, strengthens investor confidence, and more.