Build Project Management & Time Mastery Skills This Fall

(Photo courtesy of COCC)
Project Management: Choose Your Own Path
Whether you’re starting your project management journey or preparing for PMP® certification, this course offers flexible options to meet your goals.
Instructor: A. Lynn Jesus Fuson
When registering, use the drop-down menu to select:
Project Management Fundamentals ($479)
Build your foundation with the core concepts and skills needed to lead successful projects. This course includes 36 hours of self-paced online learning and five two-hour in-person sessions (totaling 10 hours) to help you confidently plan, execute, and complete any project. Meets the 35 hour education requirement for PMP® certification eligibility.
Tuesdays, September 30, October 14, October 28, November 18 and December 2
6-8pm
COCC Bend Campus
Registration deadline September 19, 2025
PMP® Exam Prep Only ($529)
For experienced project managers preparing to sit for the PMP® exam, this course focuses on the latest exam content, proven strategies, and includes a comprehensive study guide.
Saturdays, January 17 and January 24, 2026
8am-4pm
COCC Bend Campus
Registration Deadline January 9, 2026
Want to take both? Register for both by September 19, 2025 and use promo code PMP100 at checkout to save $100. Discounted Bundle Price: Fundamentals + Exam Prep $908