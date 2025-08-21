Build Project Management & Time Mastery Skills This Fall

(Photo courtesy of COCC)

Project Management: Choose Your Own Path

Whether you’re starting your project management journey or preparing for PMP® certification, this course offers flexible options to meet your goals.

Instructor: A. Lynn Jesus Fuson

When registering, use the drop-down menu to select:

Project Management Fundamentals ($479)

Build your foundation with the core concepts and skills needed to lead successful projects. This course includes 36 hours of self-paced online learning and five two-hour in-person sessions (totaling 10 hours) to help you confidently plan, execute, and complete any project. Meets the 35 hour education requirement for PMP® certification eligibility.

Tuesdays, September 30, October 14, October 28, November 18 and December 2

6-8pm

COCC Bend Campus

Registration deadline September 19, 2025

PMP® Exam Prep Only ($529)

For experienced project managers preparing to sit for the PMP® exam, this course focuses on the latest exam content, proven strategies, and includes a comprehensive study guide.

Saturdays, January 17 and January 24, 2026

8am-4pm

COCC Bend Campus

Registration Deadline January 9, 2026

Want to take both? Register for both by September 19, 2025 and use promo code PMP100 at checkout to save $100. Discounted Bundle Price: Fundamentals + Exam Prep $908

Reserve Your Spot today!

cocc.edu