Building a Better Central Oregon Announces 2020 Awardees

The Central Oregon Association of REALTORS (COAR) presented the 2020 Building a Better Central Oregon (BBCO awards last week at The Haven in Bend. BBCO’s main purpose is to recognize worthy residents who have enhanced their community with outstanding new or renovated residential, commercial or industrial buildings. Projects are judged on economic impact, neighborhood improvement, unique design or use of materials.

Outstanding Medical Facility Fulfilling a Community Need

La Pine Clinic-St. Charles Health System, Inc.

Due to the increasing need for primary-care services in underserved communities, St. Charles opened the La Pine center in May of 2018. The services available at the clinic are immediate care, imaging, laboratory and family care. The design of the building, along with a large area of natural landscape fits well into La Pines future development plan.

Best Renovation of an Iconic Hotel

SCP Hotel Redmond

The hotel is an integral part of the revitalization of downtown Redmond. A two-year, seven-million-dollar renovation modernized and upgraded the hotel into a welcoming hub to Central Oregon. The property features 49 rooms, co-working space, a rooftop bar and garden, fitness center and coffee shop.

Outstanding Contribution to Independent Senior Living

The Alexander, Bend

The Alexander offers a different take on senior living, focusing on living an active, dynamic lifestyle. Besides offering a beautiful environment, there is an emphasis on all kinds of wellness including environmental, spiritual, intellectual, social, emotional, occupational and physical.

Outstanding Reimagination of Outdated Office Space to Updated Co-Working Space

The Haven, Bend

Designed by women for everyone, The Haven is a space apart, designed with a residential feeling so that remote workers, consultants, nonprofit leaders and entrepreneurs can work in an environment as comfortable and inviting as it is beautiful. With multiple 360-degree river views, vaulted ceilings and room palates reflecting the four seasons, The Haven has become a space coveted by anyone who comes for a meeting or tries it out with a day pass.

Giant Impact Award

Pilot Butte Middle School Renovations, Bend

The multi-phase renovation of Pilot Butte Middle School is one of the projects included in a construction bond passed by voters in 2017. Throughout the first two phases, BLRB Architects collaborated with the school district to address safety concerns and a wide variety of improvements. With sustainability a high priority, materials were utilized that provide energy efficiency and long-term durability. Innovative and flexible design solutions were implemented that will allow faculty and staff to make the most of each space.

Outstanding Creativity In A Housing Development

The Hiatus, Bend

The Hiatus is a community of small homes in SE Bend. Living in a house that is less than 600 square feet won’t necessarily appeal to everyone, but less can actually mean more. Living smaller allows one to focus on the quality and quantity of their experiences; having time to contribute to their community; and creating space to live a meaningful life.

Dynamite Contemporary Transformation of a Vintage RV Park

The Camp, Bend

The Camp sits where one of Bend’s first RV parks opened in the 1950s. It is a new model and brand that created an opportunity and an inviting community with new attitude and better pads for RV campers to enjoy, or a tiny home to enjoy, or you can bring your RV and stay at The Camp. The Camp is about creating community, and has gas BBQs and a firepit for campers to enjoy.

Best Completion and Revival of a Commercial Warehouse

Mission Building and Renovation, Bend

Located in between a residential and industrial neighborhood, this renovation encourages growth for the adjacent businesses by updating a formerly rundown CMU (Concrete Masonry Unit) building. Positioned at a busy intersection, this remodel includes important neighborhood updates by improving the aesthetic, adding pedestrian access and enhancing the intersection.

Outstanding Repurposing of a Building in the Gateway to Central Oregon

The 6th Street Apartments/Ida’s Cupcakes Tenant Improvement, Redmond

The new 6th Street Apartments and business complex converted this previously underused building into a modern family housing and business space. The former façade and the rear alley were dated and rundown. Enhancing the exterior not only modernizes the building, but also attracts new businesses and improves the activity in downtown Redmond.

Exceptional Training Center For Our Future Athletes

MBSEF-Bill Healy Training Center, Bend

MBSF has been a local nonprofit in Bend since 1927. The MBSEF has never had a permanent home. In 2017, their capital campaign began with the intent of having a training facility that would accommodate the needs of the great athletes they serve annually. With the leadership of our executive director, John Schiemer, MBSEF Board of Directors and Blasie Cacciola Architecture firm, we are on our way to having our forever home.

Lifetime Achievement Award

Dana Bratton

Dana has worked with Central Oregon REALTORS for over 35 years and is a past president of COAR. He has a long career of working to better the real estate appraisal industry and provide education and support to the real estate community. He helped found the Bend Chamber’s annual real estate forecast breakfast and is also a past chairperson of the Chamber board. Dana’s long commitment to the industry, housing and his community made him a natural choice for this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

Videos on each winner can be viewed on COAR’s YouTube page. Visit COAR.com for more information.

COAR.com