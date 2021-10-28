Building a New Future

(Photo | Courtesy of J Bar J Services)

Luis is a tall kid with an easy smile and kind, brown eyes. By the time he was 17, he’d been getting into trouble for a while. Luis had been in and out of juvenile detention, and spent the better part of three years in an outpatient program. He pushed the hair back from his face and talked about his life. “I kept messing up, I didn’t really care anymore. I just felt like giving up.”

He arrived at J Bar J Boys Ranch, and although it was hard to be away from family, he tells us, “Once I got to J Bar J everything changed. I’ve tried to keep my head up and be positive.” In the more structured program he found one-on-one help, and also learned to reach out for help, rather than trying to keep things to himself. “I’ve opened up a lot, with my emotions, feelings. I know I had trouble with that.”

The Vocational Program at J Bar J was new when he arrived. He and the other boys built benches and lawn chairs and went on to work off site, helping with construction of the cabins at Veteran’s Village, and other community service projects.

About the Vocational Program, Luis says, “A lot of the guys like being at the Voc… Everybody gets excited to go there, honestly.”

Luis graduated the Cognitive Behavioral Program and is currently in the Independent Living Program on the Boys Ranch campus. Youth there have the opportunity to practice life skills with staff close by should they need help or advice. Luis found a job he enjoys and rides his bike to work from the ranch each day. He works for Heart of Oregon Corps, an organization providing jobs to youth experiencing significant barriers to success. Youth like Luis who have been in the juvenile justice system often face difficulty finding jobs. His work experience will further develop his skills and demonstrate his dedication and work ethic to future employers.

He plans to save some money and start college, perhaps with the help of a J Bar J scholarship. He knows there will be challenges: “To keep out of trouble, I’ll get back into sports. Boxing is one of my biggest.” He will take many new skills with him; “Like cognitive behavior management, using thought processes before I act out.”

Luis is now far from that 17-year-old boy who wanted to give up. His smile beamed as he said, “I’m pursuing my dreams, pursuing my lifestyle. I want to live BIG.”

Luis now has hope for his future!

J Bar J Boys Ranch is a program of J Bar J Youth Services. Their other programs include: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon, Cascade Youth & Family Center, Grandma’s House, at: project, J5, The Academy at Sisters and Kindred Connections.

