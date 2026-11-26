Central Oregon’s growth has brought new opportunities, but it has also intensified one of the region’s most pressing challenges: affordable housing. With median home prices hovering around $730,000 and demand continuing to outpace supply, communities from Bend to La Pine are grappling with how to house the people who live and work here.

The challenge goes beyond construction costs. Securing financing, navigating increasingly complex development processes and finding the right partners can determine whether a project moves forward at all. As Bend transitions into a larger urban center and smaller communities like La Pine confront infrastructure limitations, affordable housing requires solutions that respond to each community’s circumstances.

Building Affordability Into the Design

One misconception about affordable housing is that it should cost less to build. In reality, these developments often have higher construction costs per square foot than market-rate housing because the buildings must remain rent-restricted and affordable for 60 years or more.

That long-term perspective influences everything from durable building materials to energy efficiency. Sustainability standards such as Earth Advantage and the National Green Building Standard provide useful guidance, while simpler building forms can reduce material use and construction costs without sacrificing quality.

In Central Oregon, climate adds another layer of consideration. Heavy snow loads make roof design particularly important, prompting a shift toward gable roofs that better accommodate regional conditions. Building orientation, window placement and shading strategies also help improve comfort and long-term performance.

Lessons From Wickiup Station

Wickiup Station, an affordable housing development in La Pine, demonstrates how these considerations translate into practical design decisions. Located in a rural setting near Bureau of Land Management land, the development reflects the need for housing solutions tailored to smaller Central Oregon communities.

The project uses a straightforward, three-story walk-up configuration with accessible ground-floor units. Its efficient layout, simple rooflines and east-west building orientation respond to the site’s conditions while helping manage construction costs. Rather than introducing unnecessary complexity, the design prioritizes durable, functional housing suited to its environment.

Looking Beyond the Building

Successful affordable housing depends on more than design. Architects must also be advocates, collaborators and active participants in community conversations.

Engaging local officials, residents, developers and contractors early can help address concerns and build trust. Renderings and plans are valuable tools, but honest communication and a willingness to listen are just as important.

As Central Oregon continues to grow, communities will face increasing pressure to accommodate more housing within existing urban growth boundaries. Meeting that demand will require thoughtful density, strong partnerships and buildings designed to perform for decades.

Affordable housing isn’t simply about delivering more units. It’s about creating lasting places that strengthen communities and give more people the opportunity to call Central Oregon home.

Matt Dreska is a senior associate and architect at LRS Architects, specializing in multifamily and affordable housing design with a focus on creating sustainable, functional communities that respond to residents’ needs. He can be reached at mdreska@lrsarchitects.com.

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