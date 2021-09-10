Building Pay Equity Into Your Company Culture

Pay equity is not as simple as compensating employees fairly. It also has far-reaching implications, from retaining and recruiting talent, to maintaining a good reputation as an employer. Here’s how to go about building pay equity into your organization.

What Is Pay Equity?

Let’s start there. It’s essentially the practice of compensating employees for performing the same work – with race, gender, disability, or other status notwithstanding.

Note that pay equity revolves around myriad factors beyond any bias in hiring, promotion, or salary. Pay structures should also factor in experience, education, and responsibility level. Pay equity also means making sure there are no workforce imbalances that exclude some groups from higher-paying positions.

Pay Equity is a Compliance Issue

Yes, pay equity is the law. The federal Equal Pay Act has existed since 1963 to prohibit gender-based discrimination. The law does have gaps and loopholes, however, which can dilute its effectiveness. What’s more, what “equity” means has over the years evolved. Now, states are stepping in to write their own pay equity legislation, and companies need to be prepared for the changing legal landscape.

The Benefits of Equitable Pay

As much as employers may not like it, or even try to block it, they cannot stop employees from publicly discussing their pay. Between social media and employer review sites, there are increasingly more ways for job candidates and workers to share how organizations compensate and promote talent.

It follows, then, that pay equity can help you attract and retain talent and can favorably affect employee morale.

Putting Pay Equity in Place

First off, don’t wait until workers file grievances to begin examining your company’s practices. Instead, immediately take these steps:

Get a snapshot of your pay equity picture. Even if you have yet to get complaints about fairness, you still should do an audit. A fast way to gauge how your company’s faring is by tallying your pay gap by gender or ethnicity.

A deeper probe into company-wide compensation may uncover a marked difference in pay between those two groups. If it does, your audit should zero in on data collection to learn what’s behind the discrepancy.

As data is collected, keep your eyes peeled for jobs that are basically the same but are paid differently. Perhaps these positions should have similar pay grades.

Consider enlisting a professional employer organization. If you don’t have the bandwidth to collect the sort of data a pay equity audit needs, a PEO can do it all – from data collection and analysis to results interpretation. Such an organization can also help you with any remediation plans.

Put it in writing. Whatever you need to fix to address inequities, put your compensation plan in writing. Examine, document, and otherwise update job descriptions, salary structure, pay grades, and bonus plans. Writing the plans down can help managers stay on track and prevent pay disparities arising from implicit bias.

As you can see, building pay equity into your company culture is beneficial. But there’s a right way to go about it. If you incorporate the above steps, you’ll be safe from legal woes and you’ll have a satisfied and competitive workforce.