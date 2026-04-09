Business Leaders Contribute More Than $200,000 to Heart of Oregon’s Legacy 25 Campaign

(Business leaders at Heart of Oregon’s campus breakfast gather to Make Your Mark by contributing to the Legacy 25 campaign | Photo courtesy of Heart of Oregon Corps)

Heart of Oregon Corps, in collaboration with Central Oregon Builders Association, invited local businesses to Make Your Mark by investing in Central Oregon’s first youth workforce development campus at a special campus breakfast on April 1 that raised more than $200,000 from the corporate community, including a $100,000 gift from BASX.

“We are so pleased to be here today to support this high-impact project,” said Stephanie Regan, corporate citizenship director for BASX and its parent company AAON, at the event last week. “Our greatest need is a strong, skilled workforce and Heart of Oregon Corps is one of the region’s most powerful partners for ensuring our business is a success.”

Heart of Oregon has now raised $6.72 million for the generational project, with $572,500 left to raise before September 30, 2026. Since launching the public-facing Legacy 25 campaign in February 2025, the organization has raised $2.03 million for the innovative new campus the first of its kind in Oregon.

Attendees who have already given to the campus or chose to give at the event got to Make Your Mark by placing their logos and business names on an interactive portable donor wall for all to see. Make Your Mark Campus Breakfast guests were served a delicious breakfast of sausages and pancakes prepared by celebrity pancake flippers, including Katie Anderson, Aperion Management Group; Tammy Baney, COIC; Zavier Borja, Visit Bend; Ryan Eckman, Mike’s Fence; Coby Horton, U.S. Bank; Bill Kuhn, Deschutes County Treasurer and more! Guests will also get a sneak peek of the campus building as it nears construction completion and network with other senior business leaders.

The event was sponsored by Aperion Management Group and Mike’s Fence Center, both members of the Legacy 25 capital campaign’s $25K Club, meaning they have each donated at least $25,000 to the campus, along with other visionary regional businesses.

“At Aperion Management Group, we believe investments in long-term economic solutions benefit us all,” said Katie Anderson, Founder & CEO of Aperion Management Group. “And Heart of Oregon is building just such a resource: a central campus where young people can gain real job experience and credentials that strengthen our region’s workforce. We’re proud to help bring this campaign across the finish line and encourage other business leaders to step up alongside us.”

Over the past 25 years, Heart of Oregon has served more than 5,000 youth and young adults ages 16-24 years old. The new campus provides youth a central location to receive workforce training, mentorship, and benefit from a sense of belonging as they embark on careers that solve our region’s greatest challenges, including construction, childcare, wildfire mitigation, and conservation.

The Make Your Mark Campus Breakfast kicked off a huge five-pack of event sponsorship recognition in 2026 for corporate donors, including at the COBA Home and Garden Show, COBA’s Annual Golf Tournament, Heart of Oregon’s Endless Summer Nights event, AND a major grand opening on Sept. 30. Sponsorship details here:

April 1 Make Your Mark Campus Breakfast featuring local celebrity pancake flippers and the chance for businesses to visit the campus construction site and confirm their support for youth workforce development

featuring local celebrity pancake flippers and the chance for businesses to visit the campus construction site and confirm their support for youth workforce development May 1-3 COBA Home and Garden Show Cornhole for Community including a family-fun play on cornhole boards featuring business sponsor logos at a high-visibility tent at the entrance to the Expo Center at the Fairgrounds and inclusion in printed event guide

including a family-fun play on cornhole boards featuring business sponsor logos at a high-visibility tent at the entrance to the Expo Center at the Fairgrounds and inclusion in printed event guide June 17 COBA Annual Golf Tournament featuring high-visibility recognition of corporate donors

featuring high-visibility recognition of corporate donors 19 Endless Summer Nights annual family fun community event featuring cornhole boards with corporate logos and high-visibility community marketing of event

annual family fun community event featuring cornhole boards with corporate logos and high-visibility community marketing of event 30 Campus Grand Opening with extensive media coverage, banners for major donors, and recognition of all corporate contributors

with extensive media coverage, banners for major donors, and recognition of all corporate contributors Forever Donor Wall at the new campus

at the new campus COBA 2027 Directory inclusion in full-page Thank You ad

Business leaders interested in joining the Legacy 25 campaign should pledge by April 9 to receive major visibility benefits at the COBA Home and Garden Show, which draws over 10,000 attendees.

Guests at the campus breakfast also heard directly from a youth whose life has been positively impacted forever by the training, support, and mentorship they gained at Heart of Oregon.

“Heart of Oregon youth are a powerful force in workplaces across Central Oregon. They receive training in the soft and technical skills needed to thrive in the workplace and set a standard for others,” said Laura Handy, Executive Director of Heart of Oregon Corps. “When corporate partners invest in this campus, they are investing in a stronger, more resilient, and well-trained workforce for generations to come.”

Heart of Oregon is proud to recognize corporate campus donors at the Legacy Leader, $25K Club, Gold, Silver, and Bronze sponsorship levels. Thank you for your generous contribution to the Legacy 25 campaign. Legacy Leader ($75,000+): BASX, The Bend Foundation/Brooks Resources, Hayden Homes, and PGE Foundation. $25K Club ($25,000+): Aperion Management Group, First Interstate Bank, Mike’s Fence Center, R&H Construction, and The Rosendin Foundation. Gold ($10,000+): Compass Commercial, Johnson Brothers Appliances, Les Schwab, Mid-Oregon Credit Union, Taylor NW, and U.S. Bank. Silver ($5,000+): Bradford White, Madras Sanitary Services, Severson Plumbing and Fire Protection, Scott’s Roofing, Sherwin-Williams, WaFd Bank, and Woodhill Homes. Bronze ($2,500+): Bright Wood, Central Oregon Garage Door, Central Willamette Credit Union, Deschutes Construction Corp, Miller Lumber, Parr Lumber, Redpoint Construction Management, Skanska, Solaire Homebuilders, Sunwest Builders, Technology Design Associates, and TDS Telecom.

Businesses can learn more and make a corporate contribution at hoccampus.org/donor-benefits.

About Heart of Oregon Corps:

Heart of Oregon Corps (HOC) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering youth and young adults through employment, job training, education, and service to Central Oregon communities. With the goal of career readiness, HOC hires and trains 225 youth ages 16-24 annually in the fields of conservation, construction, childcare, and warehousing logistics. Accredited by the Corps Center for Excellence, HOC is committed to training tomorrow’s workforce today and is accepting youth applications now!

heartoforegon.org