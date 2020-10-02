Business Tips for Using Epoxy Resin

Whether you are using epoxy resin for the first time or the hundredth time, these tips are here to help you achieve the safest methods and the best result.

What is Epoxy Resin?

Epoxy resins are created as a result of a chemical reaction between epichlorohydrin and bisphenol-A. Epoxy resin is a widely used and versatile substance often found in various business applications. For example, resins that have been cured through exposure to ultraviolet light are often used in fibre optics and dentistry. It is also common to find epoxy resin being used in the electronic industry to make insulators, generators, and transformers. Building and construction businesses are also frequent users of epoxy resin for purposes such as laminates, castings, fixtures, and moulds. The building and construction industries are the leading consumers of epoxy resin. The tips below focus on the best ways to prepare, apply, and complete an epoxy resin construction project.

Prepare Correctly

The first thing that you must do before starting any project with epoxy resin Australia is to prepare properly. That means collecting all the necessary equipment and reading all the relevant instruction manuals before you begin mixing. Get to know the curing time before you begin. If you are working with a new substrate, this might involve making a few practice mixes. Clean whatever surface you are working on to ensure that nothing is trapped underneath the resin. Protect your skin when you are working with epoxy resin, wear disposable gloves and if any of the substance comes into contact with your skin, wash immediately. Since epoxies resins are either low VOC or no VOC, you will need to sand down high-gloss surfaces before beginning work. Use a fresh bristle brush or nap roller and remove any loose fibres before mixing the epoxy to help speed up the cleaning process later. Ensure that the temperature where you are working is appropriate for the storage of epoxy; this means that it should not be too hot or too cold. Since epoxies are ambient cure, they are also hugely sensitive to humidity. If you need to change your working area’s temperature, try to avoid using propane or diesel-based heating systems, since these are likely to cause excess moisture build-up, which might prohibit curing.

Tips for the Application

If you want to speed up cure times, you should leave your epoxy resin mix for a minute or two before you begin to pour. Alternatively, if your mix is curing too quickly, it might be due to the surrounding temperature. To slow down the process, try storing it in a cooler location. For the best results, apply the epoxy resin in a ‘W’ shape using a squeegee, then muses a back roller to spread out the resin and remove any air bubbles that might have formed. If another coat is needed, you should wait at least two hours before applying.

Post Application and Clean Up

Never leave the site until the resin is dried to ensure no contamination occurs. Allow the resin to dry at room temperature and only remove the tape once the resin has been setting for one or two hours.

Remove any unwanted resin with denatured alcohol.