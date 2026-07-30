Buy One, Get One

(Photo by Ali Murray)

The Young Listeners’ Guild offers a limited number of free tickets to ages 17 and under with the purchase of a regular-priced concert ticket (BOGO). This applies to all concerts, all sections, and is a wonderful gift to the future of music. Visit sunrivermusic.org for full schedule of the Aug 10-20 concert series at the Sunriver Resort Great Hall and the Tower Theatre in downtown Bend then call 541-593-1084 to reserve your free tickets.

Would you like to donate to this vital fund? Visit sunrivermusic.org/donate and simply specify “YLG” in the comments and your investment will fund free tickets for kids.

The Young Listeners’ Guild free ticket offer applies to any and every Sunriver Music Festival concert throughout the year, including all the classical and pops concerts during the summer festival. Here is one great idea for the young and young-at-heart this summer that already comes with free tickets for ages 17 and under, and adult tickets are just $15-$25:

Family Concert: Harry Potter & the Instruments of the Orchestra

Friday, August 14, 4pm | Benham Hall at SHARC, Sunriver

Led by Artistic Director & Conductor Brett Mitchell, this matinee explores the instruments of the orchestra through magnificent music by John Williams, featuring Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. In a fun, informal setting, learn more about the strings, brass, woodwinds, percussion, harp and the magical celesta – accompanied by Harry, Hedwig, and friends! Bring the family and enjoy a one-hour concert featuring virtuosic Young Artists Scholarship recipient Matthias Santucci, piano, with the Festival Orchestra. A fun opportunity to “meet the instruments” is held before the concert, in partnership with Cascade School of Music. Dust off your wand, find your favorite magical costume, and get your tickets today at sunrivermusic.org.

Upcoming New & Unusual Concerts

Trombone Trio Concert

Tuesday, August 11, 7:30pm | Sunriver Resort Great Hall

Featuring Sunriver Music Festival trombonists Henry Henniger, Wayne Solomon, Steve Suminski

Discover the extraordinary artistry of the trombone trio – an ensemble seldom heard and uniquely compelling. Blending warmth, resonance, and remarkable musical range, three trombones together create a sound both majestic and intimate.

From rich harmonies to striking brilliance, this distinctive performance offers a rare opportunity to experience the trombone beyond its traditional role and appreciate the instrument’s expressive beauty in an intimate chamber setting.

Tickets $35-$50 at sunrivermusic.org or call 541-593-1084.

RIM OF THE WELL Concert

Saturday, September 19, 7pm | Sunriver Christian Fellowship

Featuring Steve Mullins, flamenco guitar and Doug Walter, marimba

There is no other flamenco group in the world with a sound quite like this! The band gets its name from the writings of Federico Garcia Lorca who describes art and the creative process as something that requires risk-taking and danger, dancing on the “rim of the well.” Internationally renowned marimba and vibraphone artist Doug Walter has been with Sunriver Music Festival since nearly its beginning, making this special concert the perfect way to launch the Festival’s 50th Golden Anniversary Season.

Save the date! Tickets go on sale at sunrivermusic.org or by calling 541-593-1084 on August 1.

Sunriver Music Festival is a year-round nonprofit presenting world-class orchestral performances and supporting music education throughout Central Oregon. Through a commitment to excellence, collaboration and innovation, the Festival seeks to foster a lifelong love of classical music in its many diverse forms.

sunrivermusic.org