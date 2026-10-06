BVC 2026: Meet This Year’s Finalists

In just a few days, Bend, Oregon will welcome hundreds of entrepreneurs and investors from across the country for the Pacific Northwest’s largest angel investment event.

This year’s competition is bringing an exceptional group of high growth companies to the stage. Eight standout Growth Stage companies ready to scale fast, and five innovative Early Stage finalists are set to make their mark on the Tower Theatre stage.

Join us October 15–16 for two days of startup pitches, industry insights and high-value networking. Secure your ticket today and be part of the region’s most anticipated entrepreneurial event.

Early Stage Finalists

Central Oregon Early Stage finalists at BVC will be eligible for a cash award of at least $40,000 to be announced during the conference thanks to generous local community members, among whom are Bend Wealth Advisors, Scott and Annie Allan, Horan MediaTech Advisors, Taylor Brooks, Rod Ray, and Hannah M. Austin and Peter Stewart Skei of The Auskei Charitable Fund.

In alphabetical order, the Early Stage finalists that will compete at the BVC are:

Closeoutdoor (Bend) – Revolutionizing the way that brands deal with excess inventory.

Ebb Health, Inc. (Portland) – Developing a platform for durable relief of neuropathic pain.

EYEONIZE (Bend) – The patented, caffeinated under-eye balm that cools and refreshes tired and dry eyes – Energize Your Eyes!

Lateral Systems (Lake Oswego) – Automated monitoring platform for commercial indoor farms watches out for what can go wrong 24/7 to reduce waste and improve farm efficiencies.

VeriBuy (Bend) – Makes vehicle condition provable — a renter-confirmed baseline at pickup, AI-verified changes at return and evidence behind every damage charge.

Growth Industries Stage Finalists

Following considerable due diligence, companies in this category have historically been awarded funding ranging from $100,000 to $2,500,000 from the BVC LLC and partner VC funds.

In alphabetical order, the Growth Industries Stage finalists that will compete at the BVC are:

Aquagga (Tacoma, Washington) – Destroys deadly forever chemicals (PFAS) from industrial waste streams and groundwater.

Looptworks (Gresham) – The only operational U.S. textile-to-textile recycling platform to help brands/states with policy compliance and circularity with certified recycled fiber.

Osheru, Inc. (Bend) – Opening eyes beautifully! Crafts innovative medical devices for surgeons to delight patients with outstanding outcomes as they grow their practices.

Penderia Technologies (Eugene) – Believes data from sensors improves clinical care and have developed implantable sensors from University of Oregon research for use in orthopedic procedures.

Growth Tech Stage Finalists

Following considerable due diligence, companies in this category have historically been awarded funding ranging from $100,000 to $2,500,000 from the BVC LLC and partner VC funds.

In alphabetical order, the Growth Tech Stage finalists that will compete at the BVC are:

Caravel Bio (Portland) – The world’s best protein engineering platform.

CleanHaus (Portland) – Coordinates short-term rental cleaning and maintenance operations end-to-end: dispatching and confirming cleaners and contractors, solving any issue.

Permeta (Lake Oswego) – Uses proprietary AI to transform permitting and regulatory operations for the energy industry.

Zing Drone Solutions (Pendleton) – Specializes in drone threat detection and remote ID compliance solutions.

https://www.bendvc.com/about-bvc

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