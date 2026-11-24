BWE, a national commercial and multifamily mortgage banking company, announced today that it has secured a $48,000,000 loan to refinance Cascade Village, a 367,870 square foot shopping center in Bend, Oregon.

Senior vice president Jake Roberts and senior analyst George Somers, both in BWE’s Los Angeles office, originated the financing from life company on behalf of SIMA Corporation, a private retail investment firm that specializes in the acquisition and management of commercial real estate properties. The non-recourse loan features a 7-year term with a competitive interest rate and a 60% loan-to-value ratio. Used to pay off an existing CMBS loan, this financing will allow SIMA, which has owned the property for more than 20 years, to continue to maintain and improve Cascade Village.

“Life company lenders have traditionally shied away from smaller markets like Bend, but after touring the property and seeing the incredible job SIMA has done managing Cascade Village, multiple life insurance companies bid on the financing. We ran a very competitive process and, in the end, secured a loan that will allow the owners to continue the improvements they have been making for nearly 30 years. 10 years ago, a life company loan for a property like this would not have been possible, and it is a testament to both SIMA’s work and the recovery of the retail market that we could get this done,” said Roberts. “BWE is proud to leverage our extensive network of life company lenders to help retail owners and operators secure the financing they need.”

Initially constructed in 1979, SIMA extensively renovated Cascade Village from 2004-2007, transforming the former enclosed mall into a village-style retail center with extensive pedestrian-friendly sidewalks, landscaped common areas, and plaza spaces. The property is anchored by the grocery stores Trader Joe’s and Local Acres Marketplace, while Cascade Village’s other tenants include a wide range of nationally recognized brands, including Ashley HomeStore, Best Buy, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and PetSmart.

Located off two of the region’s busiest thoroughfares in a highly trafficked area of Bend, Cascade Village provides exceptional access to shoppers from across the city and the entire Central Oregon region. As the Bend metropolitan area experiences rapid population expansion and in-migration, the property is well-positioned to continue its strong performance as the region continues to grow.

About BWE

BWE stands as a national, full-service commercial and multifamily mortgage banking company committed to elevating real estate financing. Putting clients’ goals first, our experienced and trusted advisors offer comprehensive capital solutions by combining enduring debt and equity relationships with unparalleled local market insights across our 29+ offices and national servicing platform.

www.bwe.com