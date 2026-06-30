Cade Moseley’s Debut Photography Exhibition, Endless Wonder, Now on View at Work-Collective: Midway

Following a highly successful opening reception in May, local outdoor and landscape photographer Cade Moseley’s debut exhibition, Endless Wonder, is now on display at the Work-Collective: Midway campus through August 2026.

The opening event welcomed nearly 25 attendees to celebrate Moseley’s first-ever exhibit. The evening also marked the third anniversary of Work-Collective’s local art curation program. The exhibition was curated in collaboration with Mark Jamnik, who helped shape and grow the program over the past three years.

“This has been such a meaningful program for artists, our members, and the broader community,” said Kent Odendahl, co-founder of Work-Collective. “Community is at the heart of Work-Collective, and the art program has become a natural extension of that.”

“The art community in Bend is incredibly collaborative, and it has been rewarding to help bring new artists into spaces where their work can be seen and appreciated,” said Jamnik. “Over the past three years, the program has given both established and first-time artists an opportunity to share their work with the community.”

Moseley’s work requires immense physical effort. As an ultrarunner and hiker, he chases light through remote terrain, reaching places most people never see before sunrise. His images capture not only the landscape itself, but also the raw, demanding, and beautiful experience of being deep in the wild.

The collection features striking scenes from Oregon, Alaska, California, Utah, Nevada, and Colorado, where Moseley’s passion for photography first began.

Rooted in his deep Christian faith, Moseley views the natural world as a reflection of God’s creation. His hope is that these images do more than showcase mountains or sunsets. He wants them to invite viewers to pause, feel awe, and recognize something greater behind what they see.

Endless Wonder will remain on display at Work-Collective: Midway until August. The community is invited to walk the space and experience these remote landscapes in person.

For more information about the exhibition, the art curation program, or available pieces, please contact Kari Mertz at Work-Collective.

work-collective.com