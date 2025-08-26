Call For Board Members

Are you enthusiastic and looking for a way to enhance your community? Do you love music and want to help make the music happen? Sunriver Music Festival welcomes volunteer candidates to join its Board of Trustees. (Musical aptitude is not required!)

This year-round nonprofit organization is known for almost five decades of fiscally sound leadership in commitment to its vital twofold mission: 1) presenting world-class musical experiences; and 2) nurturing the next generation of musicians.

Trustees make meaningful impact in developing policy, overseeing the financial health of the year-round nonprofit organization, and providing strategic governance in many program areas, including:

The landmark Summer Festival concert series, now in its 49th season, presenting world-class conductors, orchestra musicians and featured soloists every August

Concerts throughout the year featuring classical, jazz and crossover performers

The Young Artists Scholarship program which has awarded almost $750,000 to advanced classical music students in Central Oregon over the last 30 years

A thriving partnership with music education programs in public schools in La Pine, Sunriver and Bend.

A board is more than a collection of individuals. It is an entity that governs, approves strategy and engages in robust discussion on relevant issues. At this time, the organization is especially seeking candidates with expertise in the areas of law, or marketing, or fundraising. Your skills in these areas will help strengthen the board’s capacity to guide strategic growth, ensure sound governance and expand reach and impact.

If you are interested in becoming an integral part of a respected and established arts organization, the Festival would like to get to know you. Board members are ambassadors, championing Sunriver Music Festival’s mission and ensuring its robust future.

To continue the conversation, please contact one of the following:

Dr. Ronald Carver, Board of Trustees President, ronaldcarver@icloud.com

Meagan Iverson, Executive Director, meagan@sunrivermusic.org, 541-593-1084

